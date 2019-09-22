Israeli Forces Injure 6 Palestinians in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces on Saturday wounded at least six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Anadolu Agency reported.

6 Palestinians wounded in Israeli raid into Qalqilya https://t.co/OvvHjc7r2o — #ProgressiveParty (@GottaBernNow) September 21, 2019

The Palestinians were injured after confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and locals in Azzun town of Qalqilya city, the society said.

Watch| the moment when Israeli occupation forces broke into Azzun town in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Lc4tb9op4r — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) September 20, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and they also used tear gas to disperse the locals.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)