Israeli Forces Injure 6 Palestinians in West Bank (VIDEO)

September 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in the village of Azzun, West Bank. (Photo: FIle)

Israeli forces on Saturday wounded at least six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinians were injured after confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and locals in Azzun town of Qalqilya city, the society said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and they also used tear gas to disperse the locals.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

