Israeli Forces Injure 77 Palestinians in Gaza

October 26, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
An injured Palestinian is being carried away after Israeli forces attacked protesters during the Great March of Return. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that 77 Palestinians were injured on Friday evening as a result of the Israeli army assault on the weekly marches in the eastern Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said in a statement that 31 of the wounded were hit by live bullets.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, more than 320 protesters have been killed – and thousands more wounded – by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

