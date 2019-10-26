Israeli Forces Injure 77 Palestinians in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that 77 Palestinians were injured on Friday evening as a result of the Israeli army assault on the weekly marches in the eastern Gaza Strip, reports Anadolu Agency.
The ministry said in a statement that 31 of the wounded were hit by live bullets.
Israel brutally shoots & wounds 77 Palestinians in Gaza at the 80th Friday — 31 people were hit with live ammunition. #GreatReturnMarch.🇵🇸 https://t.co/c0I2q6rr56
— Rawan Nassar 🇵🇸✌ (@RawanNassar13) October 25, 2019
Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, more than 320 protesters have been killed – and thousands more wounded – by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.
50 Palestinians were injured, including 23 with live bullets during the #GreatReturnMarch protests near the #Gaza eastern border fence with Israel, where Palestinians have been protesting for 80 weeks to demand their right of return.
Photo by Mohammed Asad pic.twitter.com/IHo3DQJsbW
— Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) October 25, 2019
Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.
