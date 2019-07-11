Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Palestinians after Destroying Obeid’s Memorial

Israeli forces yesterday arrested two Palestinians and wounded five others in the Issawiya neighborhood located in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre.

They also destroyed a monument Palestinian residents had built-in memory of Mohammad Samir Obeid, a 20-year-old shot two weeks ago with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces during peaceful protests.

לבקשתי ובתיאום עם ראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון וגורמי הביטחון והאכיפה, הוסרה האנדרטה שהוקמה בעיסאוויה לזכר מחבל. לא נאפשר זאת! pic.twitter.com/ihZMHf6nuA — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 10, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took responsibility for the demolition in a tweet:

“At my request and in coordination with the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, and the security and enforcement authorities, the monument in memory of a terrorist in Issawiya was removed. We will not allow it!”

Yesterday evening, Israeli forces shot and killed Mohammad Obeid (20) in Issawiya, occupied East Jerusalem, during a protest by local residents at recent raids on their community.https://t.co/pJCL5Qbcfohttps://t.co/2EpSKflKwkhttps://t.co/KTFcrVBj5x pic.twitter.com/aoNeVvvx8a — Ben White (@benabyad) June 28, 2019

According to local sources, occupation forces stormed the neighborhood and demolished the monument, preventing villagers from approaching. They also forcefully entered Obeid’s yard and confiscated Palestinian flags, banners and a poster of him hanging in front of his house.

