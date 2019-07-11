Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Palestinians after Destroying Obeid’s Memorial

July 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Samir Obeid, 20, was killed by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces yesterday arrested two Palestinians and wounded five others in the Issawiya neighborhood located in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre.

They also destroyed a monument Palestinian residents had built-in memory of Mohammad Samir Obeid, a 20-year-old shot two weeks ago with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces during peaceful protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took responsibility for the demolition in a tweet:

“At my request and in coordination with the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, and the security and enforcement authorities, the monument in memory of a terrorist in Issawiya was removed. We will not allow it!”

According to local sources, occupation forces stormed the neighborhood and demolished the monument, preventing villagers from approaching. They also forcefully entered Obeid’s yard and confiscated Palestinian flags, banners and a poster of him hanging in front of his house.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

