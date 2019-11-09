Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza (VIDEO)

At least 31 Palestinians were injured today by live bullets and many others by rubber-coated rounds, as Israeli forces attacked dozens of protesters taking part in the weekly March of Return at the fence separating Gaza from Israel, according to medical sources.

Israel responsible for yet another horrific injury to a Palestinian child

Israeli soldiers stationed at the separation fence fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the border for the weekly March of Return protests, injuring 31 protesters by live bullets and many others by rubber-coated rounds.

Dozens of protesters also sustained inhalation from teargas fired by the Israeli forces.

Some of the wounded were moved to hospital and many others were treated in the field hospitals.

Over 310 Palestinians have been killed and about 18,500 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests at Gaza border on March 30, 2018.

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

