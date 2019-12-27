Israeli Forces Injure Five Palestinians during Gaza Protests

December 27, 2019 News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

At least five Palestinians were injured today by rubber-coated bullets during protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, during the weekly “Great March of Return” protests, according to medical sources.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the unarmed protesters gathering along the fence, injuring five people.

The weekly protests have championed two major demands: lifting the siege on Gaza and implementing the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

As American writer Benay Blend wrote in the Palestine Chronicle in March:

Sumoud is a mental state of resilience that translates into not accepting the status quo. In the Great March of Return, Gazans are once again risking their lives in return for the legal right of return and for a better future for their children.

According to the Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 300 people have been killed by the Israeli army at the fence and over 10,000 wounded, including children, medics and journalists.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.