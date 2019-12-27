Israeli Forces Injure Five Palestinians during Gaza Protests

At least five Palestinians were injured today by rubber-coated bullets during protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, during the weekly “Great March of Return” protests, according to medical sources.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the unarmed protesters gathering along the fence, injuring five people.

20 Months after Its Launch, ‘March of Return’ Protests to Be Held Monthly https://t.co/DPQnFqGUn1 @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/EGvEVoD1Zb — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2019

The weekly protests have championed two major demands: lifting the siege on Gaza and implementing the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

As American writer Benay Blend wrote in the Palestine Chronicle in March:

“Sumoud is a mental state of resilience that translates into not accepting the status quo. In the Great March of Return, Gazans are once again risking their lives in return for the legal right of return and for a better future for their children.”

RT PalestineChron "100 #Palestinians were injured by Israeli snipers in the Great March of Return yesterday. This week's protest was held in support of Al-Aqsa (Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/1GtWzdc5yh" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 24, 2019

According to the Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 300 people have been killed by the Israeli army at the fence and over 10,000 wounded, including children, medics and journalists.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)