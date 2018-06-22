Israeli Forces Injure Five Palestinians near Gaza Fence

Medics evacuate an injured Palestinians at the Gaza fence. (Photo: Abdalla Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

At least five Palestinians were injured near the fence separating Gaza from Israel on Friday as Israeli forces opened fire at hundreds of peaceful protesters, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Four of the injured Palestinians were shot by Israeli soldiers north of the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A fifth Palestinian was injured east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. 

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

