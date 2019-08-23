Israeli Forces Injure over 100 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 127 Palestinians were injured today when Israeli soldiers cracked down on the weekly March of Return protest activities, at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, according to medical and local sources.

Medical sources said 54 Palestinians were shot by live bullets, two of them reported in critical condition, and 73 others were injured from rubber bullets and teargas grenades, including three medics and a child.

In addition, dozens suffered suffocation from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers at the participants in the Great March of Return.

Several hundred Palestinians were killed and thousands injured from Israeli gunfire since the start of the March of Return protests on March 30 of last year.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)