Israeli forces injured over 20 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Wednesday.

In a news release, it said Israeli forces wounded five people with rubber bullets while six others were given medical care after suffering from tear gas, including a two-month-old child.

According to eyewitnesses, a brawl occurred between Palestinians and Israeli troops near Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus after hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, broke into Joseph’s Tomb archeological site.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)