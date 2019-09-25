Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Brothers during Home Demolition (VIDEO)

Israeli bulldozers carry out demolitions of Palestinian structures in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: File, via Twitter)

Two Palestinian brothers were injured by Israeli forces yesterday during the demolition of their family’s apartment which was under construction in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Haaretz, Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrived to carry out the demolition of the Khalil family’s apartment, which had been built without an almost impossible to obtain a permit from the Jerusalem municipality.

A video of the demolition raid shows Israeli border policemen assaulting two brothers, Issa and Kusai Khalil, who both needed medical treatment.

According to the paper, “police detained the brothers and later released them on condition they do not enter Jerusalem during the next two days”.

First the destroyed his home, his whole life, his being, then they severely attacked him like Rabid Dogs for trying to defend his home then kidnapped him. The Palestinian Issa Mohamed Khalil from Jabal Azzaitoun (Mount Olives) in occupied Jerusalem who had his home bulldozed by Zionist occupation forces today, occupied Palestine, 24 September 2019.

Posted by Younes Arar on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Mohammed Khalil, the owner of the house, told Haaretz “he had built the apartment as a second story above his home for his son Issa, who had married recently. Khalil said there was no way to get a permit to build the home legally.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

