Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Child, Journalist in Bulldozer Attack (VIDEO)

Two Palestinians were injured today as Israeli forces attacked dozens of protesters taking part in the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

An Israeli army bulldozer was caught on camera while pushing large rocks towards the protesters, injuring Palestinian child Mo’men Shtewi, 9, and Palestine TV photojournalist Mohammad Enaya, 28.

Shtewi was treated at the scene while the photojournalist was moved to nearby Darwish Nazzal hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as moderate.

* An Israeli army bulldozer is seen pushing large rocks towards protesters in the village of Kafr Qaddum.Click below for more details:http://english.wafa.ps/page.aspx?id=qVKiwXa115154498976aqVKiwX Posted by WAFA News Agency – English on Friday, February 21, 2020

Israeli soldiers also attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and teargas canisters to disperse them, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been organizing a nonviolent protest on Fridays against illegal Israeli settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)