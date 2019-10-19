Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

October 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers in Gaza. (Photo: File)

Israeli soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian farmer today while working on his land east of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

They said the man was moderately injured when soldiers – stationed on the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel – opened fire at him for no apparent reason. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli soldiers routinely target Palestinian civilians and farmers in and near the buffer zone.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

