Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

Israeli soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian farmer today while working on his land east of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Mas’oud (20) a farm-labourer, was working on land in NW Gaza when shot by Israeli soldiers. The youth he was working with at the time, Said (16), died right away from his bullets to the chest. They had been working on a veg plot. https://t.co/l7lWJcnK1Fhttps://t.co/77pLxeQWMO pic.twitter.com/XjZ6pJ2NHW — Eva Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) February 5, 2019

They said the man was moderately injured when soldiers – stationed on the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel – opened fire at him for no apparent reason. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli soldiers routinely target Palestinian civilians and farmers in and near the buffer zone.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)