Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Teen, Suppress Hebron March (VIDEO)

Palestinians take part in a protest marking the 25th anniversary of Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque massacre. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A 13-year-old Palestinian was injured with Israeli rubber-coated steel bullets in the abdomen and thigh as Israeli forces, on Friday, while another Palestinian was hit with a tear-gas canister in the face as Israeli forces suppressed a march in central Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank.

Several other Palestinians suffered tear-gas suffocation as clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces following a march commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre.

Clashes erupted in the al-Shuhada Street and Bab al-Zawiya areas of Hebron City.

On February 25, 1994, Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein opened fire on Muslim worshipers at the mosque killing 29 and injuring more than 120, a 1997 agreement split Hebron into areas of Palestinian and Israeli control; the Ibrahimi mosque was also split into a synagogue, known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs.

The Ibrahimi Mosque fell under the Israeli military-controlled H2 zone, which also includes the rest of the ancient Old City and the once thriving al-Shuhada street, now just shuttered shops fronts and closed homes.

Some 800 notoriously aggressive settlers now live under the protection of the Israeli military in the Old City, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

