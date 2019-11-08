Israeli Forces Injure Woman, Detains her Son in Jerusalem

November 8, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An Israeli police raid in Issawiya, Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian woman was wounded yesterday with a rubber-coated bullet in her head by Israeli police forces, as they raided the neighborhood of al-Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.

The woman, who was not identified, sustained a moderate injury as the forces fired rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades randomly towards civilians’ homes during the raid.

Meanwhile, the forces detained the woman’s son, identified as Ameer Kareem Huweij, during clashes that erupted following the Israeli raid of the neighborhood.

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli occupation forces carry out provocative raids of the neighborhood and conduct mass arrests of civilians in a crackdown that has continued for six months.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.