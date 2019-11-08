Israeli Forces Injure Woman, Detains her Son in Jerusalem

A Palestinian woman was wounded yesterday with a rubber-coated bullet in her head by Israeli police forces, as they raided the neighborhood of al-Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.

The woman, who was not identified, sustained a moderate injury as the forces fired rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades randomly towards civilians’ homes during the raid.

Meanwhile, the forces detained the woman’s son, identified as Ameer Kareem Huweij, during clashes that erupted following the Israeli raid of the neighborhood.

Israeli occupation soldiers detain an 11 year old Palestinian #child in Issawiya village today. pic.twitter.com/6Lx6cpL0it — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) November 4, 2019

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli occupation forces carry out provocative raids of the neighborhood and conduct mass arrests of civilians in a crackdown that has continued for six months.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)