Israeli Forces, Interrogators ‘Torture’ Palestinian Minor

14-year-old Suleiman Salem al-Dibs. (Photo: Ma'an)

Israeli forces have “tortured and humiliated” a Palestinian child during his arrest and detention in Israel’s Ofer prison, according to lawyer from the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, Luay Akka.

Akka reported in a statement Sunday that 14-year-old Suleiman Salem al-Dibs was detained from his home in Aida refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on September 18.

Israeli forces stormed the boy’s home at 3 am, damaging the family’s property. Soldiers took Suleiman outside of the house, slammed him against a wall and assaulted him, and put him in tight handcuffs, Akka said.

According to the report, Israeli interrogators continued to beat the boy, shouting at him and threatening to arrest his father and mother.

Suleiman told Akka that he suffered wounds to his face and mouth and was not provided treatment despite severe pain.

The report came after the Lajee Center, a community organization in the Aida refugee camp, reported that Israeli forces detained three children from the camp.

There is a 99.74 percent conviction rate for Palestinians who are tried in Israeli military courts, according to Human Rights Watch.

Human rights groups have also widely documented the abuse of Palestinian children by Israeli forces and the harsh interrogation practices used to force their confessions, which has long been the target of criticism by the international community.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)