Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian in Bethlehem

A young Palestinian man was killed and another injured by Israeli military gunfire as they attempted to cross Wadi Abu al-Hummus, east of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem.

Today morning#Israeli soldiers shot dead a 16-year-old #Palestinian boy

While trying to reach the Al-Aqsa mosque to pray in it Israel is still killing children . pic.twitter.com/8A5Br9XVPH — Salman Obaida 🇵🇸 Gaza (@ObedaSalman) May 31, 2019

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire on two Palestinians who attempted to cross the area of Wadi Abu al-Hummus, near the villages of al-Khas and al-Numan, hitting 16-year-old Abdullah Louai Gheith and killing him.

16 year old abdullah gheith killed by zionist forces this morning near bethlehem as he tried to get to al aqsa for prayers https://t.co/fKKARhUTMU zionist occupiers forbid palestinian males under 45 entry to jerusalem from the rest of the west bank & will kill them to enforce it — leila (@ainiladra) May 31, 2019

Another Palestinian, identified as 21-year-old Mu’men Abu Tbaish, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a critical injury.

Israeli forces at a checkpoint opened fire at the two Palestinians who were attempting to access Jerusalem in order to attend the last Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Friday while he was seeking to breach an Israeli fence to get into Jerusalem to pray at the revered Al-Aqsa mosque, according to Palestinian media https://t.co/Spb2Mjpg92 — Arab News (@arabnews) May 31, 2019

The Wadi Abu al-Hummus area is located near occupied East Jerusalem, which Palestinian residents of the West Bank are not allowed to access without Israel-issued permits. A number of Palestinians have been shot in the area, allegedly while attempting to cross into Jerusalem for work.

Israel has allowed men over 40, children under 13 and women of all ages to enter East Jerusalem without permits for the occasion on Fridays. Men under 40, however, are banned entry into the city unless they get special permits.

