Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian in Bethlehem

May 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Abdullah Louai Gheith, 16, was shot and killed by Israli forces in Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was killed and another injured by Israeli military gunfire as they attempted to cross Wadi Abu al-Hummus, east of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire on two Palestinians who attempted to cross the area of Wadi Abu al-Hummus, near the villages of al-Khas and al-Numan, hitting 16-year-old Abdullah Louai Gheith and killing him.

Another Palestinian, identified as 21-year-old Mu’men Abu Tbaish, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a critical injury.

Israeli forces at a checkpoint opened fire at the two Palestinians who were attempting to access Jerusalem in order to attend the last Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Wadi Abu al-Hummus area is located near occupied East Jerusalem, which Palestinian residents of the West Bank are not allowed to access without Israel-issued permits. A number of Palestinians have been shot in the area, allegedly while attempting to cross into Jerusalem for work.

Israel has allowed men over 40, children under 13 and women of all ages to enter East Jerusalem without permits for the occasion on Fridays. Men under 40, however, are banned entry into the city unless they get special permits.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

