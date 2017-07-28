Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian in Gaza

Hussein Abu Hasima was 16 years old when he was killed Friday by Israeli forces in Gaza. (Photo: via Maan)

Israeli forces shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian in central Gaza on Friday during clashes that erupted along the border with Israel, while at least seven other Palestinian protesters were injured with live ammunition, as tensions have continued to mount over Israel’s restrictive policies at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Hussein Abu Hasima east of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza during clashes that had erupted over Israeli policies at Al-Aqsa, while seven others were injured with live ammunition in the eastern districts of the Gaza Strip.

The slain Palestinian and the seven injured were transferred to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The mother of 16 year old Hussein Abu Hasima bids her son farewell after he was shot & killed by Israeli forces east of Bureij camp in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/nmltagXsmb — Aiman (@AimanofArabia) July 28, 2017

Four of the seven injured were wounded with live ammunition during clashes that had erupted east of the Jabaliya refugee camp north of Gaza city, while at least one was injured in clashes east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces had fired “heavily” on Palestinian protesters, while simultaneously shooting tear gas into the crowd of demonstrators.

Gaza’s Health Ministry added that two Palestinian medics had suffered from tear gas inhalation during the clashes.

Palestinian protester shot in head by Israeli forces dies as police renew ban on men under 50 at al-Aqsa mosque https://t.co/V0EaOrBQcr pic.twitter.com/tmBlDRnQRc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 28, 2017

Abu Hasima was the second Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces on Friday, while another Palestinian was reported in critical condition after being shot by Israeli forces in the Jerusalem-area town of al-Ram.

Earlier on Friday, 24-year-old Abdullah Ali Mahmoud Taqatqa was shot to death by Israeli forces after allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near Israel’s illegal Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the Bethlehem district of the West Bank. However, at least one eyewitness has refuted the Israeli army’s claims.

In response to the clashes in Gaza, an Israeli army spokesperson said that Palestinians “are participating in violent riots adjacent to the security barrier in the Gaza Strip.”

Injury from teargas hit to the chest by Israeli forces at Beit El near #Ramallah. #Palestine #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/rVKhcbfsNm — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) July 28, 2017

“Palestinians are burning tires and hurling rocks at the security fence, intending to damage it,” she said, adding that Israeli forces had called on the “main instigators to halt”. However, “after their continued advance, warning shots were fired in the air. Following the continued rioting, shots were fired toward the main instigators who were damaging the fence.”

According to Ma’an documentation, Abu Hasima was the sixth Palestinian to be killed by Israelis, one of whom was killed by an Israeli settler, since mass protests were organized among Palestinians over the past week.

Since the start of the year, 53 Palestinians have been killed by Israelis, while 13 Israelis have been killed by Palestinians during the same time period.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)