Israeli Forces Kill 23-Year Old Ahmed Jarrar In Jenin

Israeli forces have killed 23-year-old Palestinian Ahmad Nasr Jarrar today to the West of Jenin city in the West Bank.

After weeks of failed attempts, the Israeli occupation army units were finally able to kill Ahmad Nasr Jarrar during a raid at al-Yamoun that included demolishing a house where he was supposed to have been hiding.

Palestinians reported seeing the army removing his body from the demolished house.

A relative of Jarrar confirmed finding his cloths and a will in the building Jarrar was reportedly killed in after the army had left the area.

Details still coming in, but after weeks of intense searches & number of failed raids, Israeli occupation forces have killed Ahmad Nasr Jarrar in al-Yamun near Jenin. Jarrar is alleged to be responsible for the killing of a West Bank settler on 10 January. https://t.co/0F713i4YGW — Ben White (@benabyad) February 6, 2018

The nationalist forces in Jenin announced over loudspeakers in the city the killing of Jarrar and called on people to participate in a protest march from a Jenin mosque to Wad Burqin, where the Jarrar family lives.

Israeli reports said the army bragged about being able to kill Jarrar after running weeks of wide-scale manhunt for him in the north of the West Bank.

At one point, the army killed on January 18 another member of the Jarrar family with the same name as Ahmad believing it was him. The army also demolished three homes belonging to the extended Jarrar family in Wad Burqin during that operation to capture Jarrar.

Israel executes Palestinian youth in West Bank https://t.co/qUXJjiPtRN pic.twitter.com/HPs9LGmJyo — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 6, 2018

The Israeli occupation army also killed Ahmad Abu Obeid, a Jenin resident, two days ago following one of the operations to capture Jarrar.

GRAPHIC: The Governor of #Jenin has officially announced Jarrar’s death during an #IDF military operation in al-Yamoun. pic.twitter.com/NobDKddw5W — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 6, 2018

Head of the Palestinian civil coordinating office in Jenin, Khalil Tanneh, told WAFA that a shoot-out occurred after the Israeli army surrounded a house in Yamoun on Tuesday. He said the army demolished a wall, sections of a shed and uprooted olive trees in their pursuit of Jarrar.

Residents of Yamoun clashed with the Israeli forces that raided their town early Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians bid farewell to Ahmed Abu Obeid 19 yrs old slain by IOF soldiers as they raided Burqeen W Jenin yesterday #free_palestine #crimesofisrael pic.twitter.com/aoMM1wtHkA — Amin Jarrar (@AminJarrar1) February 4, 2018

Several people were hurt in the clashes with the Ministry of Health saying two people were admitted to Jenin hospital from Yamoun, one with light injury from a rubber bullet to the head and the second hit in the leg by a tear gas grenade.

The Israeli occupation forces have accused Jarrar, whose father was killed by Israeli forces 15 years ago, of being behind the drive-by shooting of an Israeli settler near an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank last month.

