Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

August 10, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli forces killed four Palestinian youths near Khan Younis, in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Friday.

Three of the Palestinians were members of Hamas-run restraint force, which is responsible for preventing breaches of the eastern fence between Gaza and Israel. During the incident, the Israeli military drones targeted two posts belonging to the restraint forces.

Israeli forces opened fire at the Palestinians, killing all of them. There were no casualties among the Israeli soldiers.

Israeli daily Ynet News quoted sources from within the Strip who named the three youths as 21-year-old Abdullah Hamaida, 19-year-old Abdullah A-Ghari, and 20-year-old Ahmed Adini. The fourth youth has not yet been named.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

