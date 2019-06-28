Israeli Forces Kill One Palestinian, Injure Four in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

June 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Mohammad Samir Ebeid, 20, was killed by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was killed and four others injured today by Israeli occupation forces, during ongoing clashes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, according to local sources.

Heavily armed Israeli policemen opened gunfire at dozens of Palestinians who were protesting against the Israeli raid of the neighborhood, killing Mohammad Samir Ebeid, 20, by a live shot in the heart.

Four other protesters were reportedly injured.

Ebeid is said to be a former political detainee in Israeli prisons.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

