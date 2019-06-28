Israeli Forces Kill One Palestinian, Injure Four in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager was killed and four others injured today by Israeli occupation forces, during ongoing clashes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, according to local sources.

Israeli forces shot and killed Mohammad Samir Ebeid in Jerusalem yesterday. They killed him, then stole his body. Video: pic.twitter.com/0G0l5Rve8q — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) June 28, 2019

Heavily armed Israeli policemen opened gunfire at dozens of Palestinians who were protesting against the Israeli raid of the neighborhood, killing Mohammad Samir Ebeid, 20, by a live shot in the heart.

20-year-old Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerulem, health ministry says https://t.co/2J322Q6Ssh — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 27, 2019

Four other protesters were reportedly injured.

Ebeid is said to be a former political detainee in Israeli prisons.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)