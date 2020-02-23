Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian, Drag His Body with a Bulldozer in Gaza (VIDEO)

February 23, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An Israeli military bulldozer drags the body of a Palestinian young man near the Gaza fence. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, then used a bulldozer to extract the body and confiscate it.

The Israeli army said that the “soldiers opened fire at two Palestinians placing an explosive device next to the fence”, Reuters reported.

However, a video, that is sparking outrage on social media, shows a bulldozer approaching the body as two unarmed men were trying to collect it. The two young men run away when the sound of gunfire is heard, and the Israeli military bulldozer confiscates the body. 

The Gaza health ministry said two civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene.

(Palestine Chronicle, Shehab Agency, Social Media)

1 Comment

  1. I am israeli and I feel ashamed when I see the pictures, but you must not forget that you are a people of barbaric terror and educating your future generation for hatred, there will never be peace! The Holy Land is holy to the Jews

