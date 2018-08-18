Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday after he allegedly attempted to stab a police officer.

The young man is believed to be an Israeli citizen from the Palestinian majority town of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel.

Israeli occupation forces have fired at a young Palestinian man after allegedly attempting to stab a soldier in the old town of occupied #Jerusalem#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطينيpic.twitter.com/0dMjfRgdi8 — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) August 17, 2018

Israeli forces were dispatched to the Old City following the incident.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements illegal under international law in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories seized during the 1967 war.

Israeli armed forces have shot and killed at least 160 Palestinians in 2018, the majority during protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)