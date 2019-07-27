Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Weekly Gaza Protest (VIDEO)

Ahmed Al-Qarra 23, succumbed to his wounds sustained after being shot by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli army fire during a weekly protest in the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the besieged enclave.

The ministry said on Saturday that Ahmed al-Qarra, 23, died “as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces’ fire” the previous day.

He had been shot in the stomach during demonstrations along Israel‘s fence east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Al-Qarra, who succumbed to his wounds in hospital shortly before midnight on Friday, was the first fatality since June related to the weekly demonstrations that have been taking place for the past 16 months.

Another 38 Palestinians were hit and wounded with live ammunition, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

Israeli forces also reportedly targeted an ambulance.

Demonstrators in Gaza began holding the weekly Great March of Return protests in March 2018, demanding the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were ethnically cleansed in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

