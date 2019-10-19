Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at West Bank Checkpoint

Ra’ad Majed Mohammad al-Bahr, 25, was shot and killed by Israeli forces at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Friday evening at an Israeli army checkpoint south of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

The victim was later identified as Ra’ad Majed Mohammad al-Bahri, 25, from Kafr Zibad village, south of Tulkarem.

Israeli reports said soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian who charged the checkpoint wielding a knife.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said soldiers did not allow its ambulances to reach the wounded man who was left on the ground bleeding before he was taken away by the army and later declared dead.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

