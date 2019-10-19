Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at West Bank Checkpoint

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Friday evening at an Israeli army checkpoint south of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

The victim was later identified as Ra’ad Majed Mohammad al-Bahri, 25, from Kafr Zibad village, south of Tulkarem.

Just a reminder to the international laws; "Israel" killed 25-year-old Emad al-Bahri from #Tulkarem city in cold blood last night. He was left to bleed until he died before the #IOF allowed the Palestinian ambulance to intervene Will this crime, like many others, pass unnoticed? pic.twitter.com/Z0sdakO8rW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 19, 2019

Israeli reports said soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian who charged the checkpoint wielding a knife.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said soldiers did not allow its ambulances to reach the wounded man who was left on the ground bleeding before he was taken away by the army and later declared dead.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)