Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Gaza

August 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Hani Abu Salah was killed by Israeli forces at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian man early on Thursday after he reportedly attempted to cross into Israel from Gaza, according to Israel’s army.

Hani Abu Salah exchanged fire with the soldiers, wounding three before he was shot and killed.

An Israeli tank targeted a Hamas military post after the incident which began at around 2:00 am, Israel’s military said.

Abu Salah’s death comes just over a year after that of his brother, Fadi, a disabled Palestinian activist who was killed by Israeli snipers during a protest last May.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

