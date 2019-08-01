Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Gaza

Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian man early on Thursday after he reportedly attempted to cross into Israel from Gaza, according to Israel’s army.

Hani Abu Salah exchanged fire with the soldiers, wounding three before he was shot and killed.

Amen. This is said to be him when Israeli snipers shot dead his brother who was a double amputee. pic.twitter.com/KKBHUbn1v6 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) August 1, 2019

An Israeli tank targeted a Hamas military post after the incident which began at around 2:00 am, Israel’s military said.

Abu Salah’s death comes just over a year after that of his brother, Fadi, a disabled Palestinian activist who was killed by Israeli snipers during a protest last May.

