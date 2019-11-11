Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during confrontations with unarmed protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Omar Haitham Albadawi, was shot in the chest in the al-Arroub refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), Palestinian health officials said.

Footage documenting the moment when Palestinian youth Omar Badawi was shot dead in cold blood by Israeli forces in al-Arroub, southern West Bank#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/wlcPWxkncp — Quds News Network – Backup Account (@Qudsn_en) November 11, 2019

It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops were sent into Al-Arroub in pursuit of local Palestinians who had thrown rocks at cars on a nearby road, and opened fire when confronted by “a large number of rioters”, some wielding petrol bombs.

#Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli forces in the #WestBank village of al-Arroub, during marches marking the 15th anniversary of Yasser Arafat's death @MiddleEastEye VIDEO https://t.co/nK5NBDSqgr ARTICLE https://t.co/DNTySFcJOk — Linda Hemby (@LindaHemby) November 11, 2019

The fatal shooting was under investigation, she added.

Medics also reported Israeli use of live fire in clashes at Fawwar, south of Hebron, on Monday.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)