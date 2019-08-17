Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Minor in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Nassim Abu Roumi, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian minor has been shot dead and another seriously wounded after they attacked an Israeli policeman in occupied East Jerusalem‘s Old City, according to Israeli police.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that one Palestinian had been killed, adding that the condition of the other was unknown.

Israel’s Shaare Tzedek hospital said the wounded person was in a critical condition. Police said they were both minors, adding that the officer was moderately wounded.

Video footage posted on social media and aired on Israeli television showed two young men approaching a police officer close to a gate entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The youths appear to draw knives and stab the police officer before other officers shoot them multiple times.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a guard from the Islamic Waqf, which manages the nearby compound, was also shot and transported to a hospital in East Jerusalem, according to the Wafa news agency.

The incident took place days after Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers at the holy site when Jewish and Muslim holidays overlapped.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

