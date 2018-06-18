Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Protester at Gaza Border

Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader (24) was killed by Israeli soldiers at the Gaza Border. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian man on the Gaza border with Israel, Palestinian officials have said.

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said on Monday that 24-year-old Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader was killed in east Gaza.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops shot Abu Khader as he protested along the border.

The Israeli military said in a statement that five men were injured in an explosion at the border of the besieged Gaza Strip after they “attempted to damage a security infrastructure”.

The incident came after Israeli warplanes struck nine Hamas targets overnight in Gaza in response to incendiary kites attacks.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

