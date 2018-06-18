Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Protester at Gaza Border

Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian man on the Gaza border with Israel, Palestinian officials have said.

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said on Monday that 24-year-old Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader was killed in east Gaza.

BREAKING | A Palestinian young man was shot dead by Israeli forces at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. He was identified as Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader (24). pic.twitter.com/x3l5MmsBT9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 18, 2018

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops shot Abu Khader as he protested along the border.

The Israeli military said in a statement that five men were injured in an explosion at the border of the besieged Gaza Strip after they “attempted to damage a security infrastructure”.

The incident came after Israeli warplanes struck nine Hamas targets overnight in Gaza in response to incendiary kites attacks.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)