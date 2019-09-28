Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Protester in Gaza (VIDEO)

Saher Awadallh Jabr Othman, 20, was shot in the chest by Israeli snipers in Gaza. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian protester during Friday’s March of Return demonstrations along the fortified Gaza-Israel border, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The victim was identified as Saher Awadallh Jabr Othman, 20. Another 52 people were wounded during the demonstrations, 27 of them by live fire, added the ministry.

Protesters have staged 18 months of weekly demonstrations dubbed the “Great March of Return,” calling for an end to a security blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt around the Gaza Strip, and for Palestinians to have the right to return to land from which their families fled from or were forced to leave since Israel’s 1948 founding. Israel rejects any such return, saying that doing so would eliminate its Jewish majority.

At least 290 Palestinians were killed during the 2018 protests alone, not counting those from this year, according to the Israel-Palestine Timeline. More than 17,000 have been injured by Israeli fire in the protests. 

Israel seized Gaza in a 1967 war but supposedly pulled out its settlers and troops in 2005. Gaza is also dependent on “Israel for water, electricity, telecommunications and other utilities, (and) currency.” The Israeli military also gets to decide who is “classified as a Palestinian and who is a Gazan or West Banker.”

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

