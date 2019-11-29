Fahd Al-Astal, Latest Victim of Israeli Army in Gaza

A Palestinian teenager has been killed and five others wounded by Israeli fire in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday.

According to Gaza’s ministry of health, 16-year-old Fahd al-Astal died after he was shot in the stomach by the Israeli army east of Khan Younis.

Photo of the 16-year-old child Fahd Al-Astal who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces today in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IDK7zURxOu — In Palestine Today (@InPalToday) November 29, 2019

Weekly border protests along the Israeli frontier were officially canceled this Friday.

But local residents said a small number of mostly young Palestinians still approached the fence, an area in which Israel’s military enforces a “no go” zone.

At least 348 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since weekly protests began in March 2018, more than half during the demonstrations.

The protesters are calling for Israel to ease its blockade of the coastal area and for Palestinians to be allowed to return to their ancestral homes now inside Israel.

