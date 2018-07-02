Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian, Wound Others near Gaza Fence

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed since the Great March of Return began. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian on Monday, as the soldiers opened fire at a group of Palestinian men.

The Israeli military issued a statement, saying that the deadly incident occurred east of the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave, as the young men were approaching the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

A person was killed, while two others were detained despite of their wounds. They have been reportedly transported to an unknown destination.

The fourth, also injured was believed to have returned to the Gaza Strip.

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

