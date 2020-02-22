Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man, Arrest his Family in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Maher Za'atra (33) was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police on Saturday morning opened fire and killed a Palestinian young man, near Bab al-Asbat, the Lions’ Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The victim was identified as Maher Ibrahim Za’atra, a 33-year-old father of three from the neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabber, in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Witnesses said that Za’atra was shot several times and left on the ground bleeding before Israeli paramedics arrived at the scene.

Israeli reports immediately claimed that the Palestinian man was shot after he attempted to stab a policeman.

Video clips showed Za’atra lying motionless on the ground outside Bab al-Asbat, one of the gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They also showed a large police force at the scene and inside the Old City streets.

After a few hours from Za’atra’s death, Israeli forces raided his home and detained his father and two of his brothers, Palestinian news agency WAFA reports.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

