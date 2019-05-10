Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Injure Others in Gaza Protests

At least one Palestinian was killed and 32 others, including four children, were injured by Israeli forces while demonstrating along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, according to medical sources.

Israeli troops fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters, killing Abdullah Jumaa Abdul-Al, 24, and injuring 32 other protesters.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed and over 25,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the “Great March of Return” protests were launched, on March 30, 2018.

Protesters also demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

