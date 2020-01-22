Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinian Teenagers in Gaza

January 22, 2020
Three Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian teenagers on Tuesday evening, near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

Initial reports said that Israeli military opened fire on three Palestinians who purportedly crossed the fence to the east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central coastal enclave, killing them.

Palestinian paramedics and civilians rushed to the borderline areas located to the east of al-Bureij and al-Maghazi refugee camps in the early morning hours in search of the bodies of the slain teens.

Initially, there was no immediate official statement confirming or denying the killing of the three teenagers. Later in the day, a military spokeswoman confirmed they were killed.

The three slain Palestinians were identified as Mohammad Abu Mandeel, Salem Zuweid an-Na’ami, and Mahmoud Khaled Sa’id.

The three were from al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

A police source in Gaza told Reuters that the three teenagers were civilians without affiliations with armed groups in Gaza.

More than 200 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during the Great March of Return and hundreds of others were badly wounded.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

