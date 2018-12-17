Israeli Forces Open Fire at Ambulance, Injure Palestinian in Ramallah

December 17, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel imposes closure on Ramallah as clashes erupt across the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

One Palestinian youth was injured by shrapnel from live Israeli bullets after Israeli forces opened fire targeting his vehicle in the Silwad town northeast of the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, late Sunday.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces deployed at a military checkpoint at the western entrance of Silwad opened live fire targeting a Palestinian vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minors injuries by shrapnel.

Israeli soldiers also opened fire at an ambulance that was passing by the road.

Sources added that that Israeli forces reportedly targeted any vehicle that approaches within 400-meters of the checkpoint.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.