Israeli Forces Open Fire at Ambulance, Injure Palestinian in Ramallah

One Palestinian youth was injured by shrapnel from live Israeli bullets after Israeli forces opened fire targeting his vehicle in the Silwad town northeast of the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, late Sunday.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces deployed at a military checkpoint at the western entrance of Silwad opened live fire targeting a Palestinian vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minors injuries by shrapnel.

Israeli soldiers also opened fire at an ambulance that was passing by the road.

Sources added that that Israeli forces reportedly targeted any vehicle that approaches within 400-meters of the checkpoint.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)