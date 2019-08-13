Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Married Couple, Injure Both

August 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces stationed near the separation wall to the west of the village of Zaita, north of Tulkarem in occupied West Bank, opened fire at a Palestinian married couple, shooting and injuring both with rubber-coated steel bullets.

Witnesses said the married couple was passing near the wall gate when the soldiers opened fire at them for no apparent reason.

The husband, Yehya Abu Khater, 25, was shot and injured and detained by the forces despite his injury, whereas the wife was transferred to Tulkarem Governmental Hospital for medical treatment.

Their medical condition remains unknown until the moment.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

 

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.