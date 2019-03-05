Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Protesters in Gaza

March 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing night protests in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards Palestinians during the “Night Confusion” protest, east of Gaza City, on late Monday.

According to local sources, dozens of Palestinians gathered, east of the al-Breij refugee camp, in central Gaza, to protest against the nearly 12-year Israeli siege.

Israeli forces repeatedly fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs towards the large groups of protesters.

For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loudspeakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.