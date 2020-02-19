Israeli Forces Open Fire, Injure Palestinian Man in Gaza

Israeli forces on Wednesday shot and injured a Palestinian man near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, near Khan Younis, reported WAFA correspondent.

Israeli forces stationed at Gaza’s eastern fence opened fire towards a group of Palestinians near the town of Khuzaa, injuring one.

Ending israel's illegal siege, open borders, free movement, free trade: this is how to end Gaza's unemployment; a 5yr-old could tell you that https://t.co/lBaY6BiSYm — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 18, 2020

The man was moved to the European hospital, where sources confirmed that he is in moderate condition.

Israeli forces frequently shoot at farmers and other civilians inside the Gaza Strip if they approach large swathes of land near the border, which the Israeli military has deemed as a buffer zone off Limit to Palestinians.

Picture of the observation post that was shelled by IDF tanks near Khan Younis #Israel #Gaza https://t.co/ei5UKNHSNU — parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) February 17, 2018

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)