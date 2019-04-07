Israeli Forces Open Fire on Farmers, Fishermen in Gaza

Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards Palestinian farmers and fishermen, on Sunday, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli forces deployed in military watchtowers opened fire towards Palestinian agricultural lands east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, targeting farmers.

Israel extended the area Palestinians can fish in the Mediterranean Sea off Gaza as part of Egyptian brokered talks with Hamas. The distance fisherman can operate in was extended from 6 to 15 nautical miles. Yet Gaza fisherman say the change has no impact. https://t.co/ibsYYlZbc9 — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) April 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces also opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats, while working off the northwestern coast of Gaza, forcing fishermen to sail back to the shore.

No injuries were reported from both incidents.

Gaza | Photos of farmers harvesting peas. pic.twitter.com/m0PAnYY1L6 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 31, 2018

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for nearly 12 years.

