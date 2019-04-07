Israeli Forces Open Fire on Farmers, Fishermen in Gaza

April 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers in Gaza. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards Palestinian farmers and fishermen, on Sunday, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli forces deployed in military watchtowers opened fire towards Palestinian agricultural lands east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, targeting farmers.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces also opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats, while working off the northwestern coast of Gaza, forcing fishermen to sail back to the shore.

No injuries were reported from both incidents.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for nearly 12 years.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.