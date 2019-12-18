Israeli Forces Place Injured Palestinian Minor under Administrative Detention

December 18, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian child in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces today placed a 15-year-old injured minor under detention at the Ofer Detention Center, west of Ramallah.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission said in a statement that Hamza al-Hreimi, 15, was injured in the thigh from Israeli military gunfire as soldiers Tuesday night raided his family’s house to detain him in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem. He was later moved to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

The statement added that the Ofer Military Court is scheduled tomorrow to hold a hearing to extend al-Harimi’s detention.

Under the “administrative detention” order, Israel can imprison any Palestinian without charge or trial. The order is based on “secret evidence” that not even the lawyers of the accused have access to it. Administrative detention is renewable every 3-6 months. In many cases, some Palestinians are incarcerated behind bars for years, without charge or trial.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.