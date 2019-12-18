Israeli Forces Place Injured Palestinian Minor under Administrative Detention

Israeli forces today placed a 15-year-old injured minor under detention at the Ofer Detention Center, west of Ramallah.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission said in a statement that Hamza al-Hreimi, 15, was injured in the thigh from Israeli military gunfire as soldiers Tuesday night raided his family’s house to detain him in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem. He was later moved to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

The statement added that the Ofer Military Court is scheduled tomorrow to hold a hearing to extend al-Harimi’s detention.

Under the “administrative detention” order, Israel can imprison any Palestinian without charge or trial. The order is based on “secret evidence” that not even the lawyers of the accused have access to it. Administrative detention is renewable every 3-6 months. In many cases, some Palestinians are incarcerated behind bars for years, without charge or trial.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)