Israeli Forces Prevent Farmers from Harvesting Olives in West Bank (VIDEO)

October 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Tuesday prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting their olive trees in the village of Kufr Qaddoum, to the east of the occupied northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya, according to the farmers.

Akef Juma, a farmer, told WAFA that the soldiers forced him and other farmers out of their lands located close to the illegal Jewish settlement of Kedumim under the pretext that the area is a closed military zone.

The olive harvest season, which has just started, is one of the most important for thousands of Palestinian households in the occupied territories whose income depends heavily on the success of this season.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

