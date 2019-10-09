Israeli Forces Prevent Farmers from Harvesting Olives in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces on Tuesday prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting their olive trees in the village of Kufr Qaddoum, to the east of the occupied northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya, according to the farmers.

Akef Juma, a farmer, told WAFA that the soldiers forced him and other farmers out of their lands located close to the illegal Jewish settlement of Kedumim under the pretext that the area is a closed military zone.

As the olive harvest season approaches, another documented case of settlers stealing olives from Palestinian groves. Willing to bet a 16 liter olive oil can that the area is covered by military cameras. https://t.co/GmrpEiIELh — Sarit Michaeli (@saritm0) October 3, 2019

The olive harvest season, which has just started, is one of the most important for thousands of Palestinian households in the occupied territories whose income depends heavily on the success of this season.

