Israeli Forces Raid Al-Quds University

December 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces stormed several colleges and offices at Al-Quds University. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces raided the al-Quds University, on Wednesday, in Abu Dis village, southeast of the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem.

Local sources confirmed that a large number of heavily armed Israeli forces raided the campus, ransacking several faculties and offices, causing material damages.

Israeli forces searched student bloc offices, damaged the students’ personal belongings, and seized surveillance camera recordings.

Sources added that prior to the raid, violent clashes erupted among Palestinian youths and Israeli forces.

Al-Quds University, along with other Palestinian universities, has been subjected to numerous Israeli military raids in the past.

The university was raided several times throughout the years, when Israeli forces destroyed the school’s property, injured scores of students during clashes, confiscated the school’s equipment and documents and even staged a raid during a book fair for students in need, proceeding to destroy and confiscate all of the contents of the fair meant for struggling, low-income students.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

