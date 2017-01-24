Israeli Forces Raid Askalan Prison, Assault, Transfer Political Prisoners

Jan 24 2017 / 8:44 pm
Prisoners who protest their administrative detention conditions are often suppressed violently. (Photo: Video grab, file)

Dozens of Israeli police officers have raided the Askalan prison on Sunday, assaulting Palestinian political prisoners and transferring 56 of them out of the “security section” at the prison.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, 12 of the prisoners were transferred to Ramla prison while the others were transferred to unknown destinations.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, Askalan prison contains a special wing for the Israeli security services, the Shin Bet, to interrogate Palestinian political prisoners.

A small fraction of Palestinians detained by Israel are held inside the occupied territory, while the vast majority are transferred to prisons inside Israel, limiting their access to their families, legal support, and communities, and also stripping detainees of their rights under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

(MAAN, PC)

