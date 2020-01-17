Israeli Forces Raid Bethlehem, Arrest Three Palestinians

Israeli forces on Friday detained at least three Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Security sources confirmed that Israeli forces raided Bethlehem city, and arrested two Palestinians, including a former prisoner.

"THESE CHAINS WILL BE BROKEN" by Dr. Ramzy Baroud , the story of Palestine written by its heroes & heroines ❁ #GroupPalestine ❁

❁ #قروب_فلسطيني.❁ pic.twitter.com/WcadfNhpFQ — Marwa (@MarwaLahouimel) January 2, 2020

Israeli soldiers also arrested a third man, after ransacking his family’s house in Njeim village, near Bethlehem.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

According to Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization Addameer, 5,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails, including 185 children and 458 administrative detainees.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)