Israeli Forces Raid Bethlehem, Injure Dozens of Palestinians

Israeli forces raided today several neighborhoods in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, in a manhunt for a driver who allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in West Jerusalem earlier this morning.

A large army unit raided the city and conducted searches of homes in Bethlehem, Beit Jala and nearby towns after the army claimed that the vehicle used in the attack – that injured 14 Israeli soldiers, one critically – has been found in Beit Jala.

In a new crime against Palestinian children, the terrorist Israeli occupation forces prevented a PRCS ambulance from reaching out to a kindergarten in Bethlehem where tens of children got suffocated from the tear gas thrown by the occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/oSNuG6dSlZ — Dr. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) February 6, 2020

The raids sparked clashes between the soldiers and dozens of Palestinian youths.

The soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and teargas canisters at the Palestinians injuring some, including a cameraman who was hit in the stomach by a rubber bullet.

Palestinian photojournalist Mohammad Zaki was injured by Israeli troops while covering their human rights abuses in the city of Bethlehem, southern West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/y3qln88jAH — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the manhunt for the alleged attacker continues in the area.

Tensions rose throughout Palestine following the presentation of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan on January 28. Three Palestinians were killed in less than 24 hours by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)