Israeli Forces Raid Bethlehem, Injure Dozens of Palestinians

February 6, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers raiding the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli forces raided today several neighborhoods in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, in a manhunt for a driver who allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in West Jerusalem earlier this morning.

A large army unit raided the city and conducted searches of homes in Bethlehem, Beit Jala and nearby towns after the army claimed that the vehicle used in the attack – that injured 14 Israeli soldiers, one critically – has been found in Beit Jala.

The raids sparked clashes between the soldiers and dozens of Palestinian youths.

The soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and teargas canisters at the Palestinians injuring some, including a cameraman who was hit in the stomach by a rubber bullet.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for the alleged attacker continues in the area.

Tensions rose throughout Palestine following the presentation of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan on January 28. Three Palestinians were killed in less than 24 hours by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.