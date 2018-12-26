Israeli Forces Raid, Block Towns near Hebron

Israeli soldiers regularly raid schools and homes in Hebron (Al-Khalil). (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces attacked homes and tents belonging to Palestinians in the southern towns of occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the West Bank, forcing them outside of their homes at gunpoint.

According to local media, Israeli forces raided and blocked the towns of al-Masdara, Ar-Rakeez, and al-Tawani in South Hebron Hills near the illegal Israeli settlements of Avigal and Maon.

The Israeli forces threatened the residents out of their homes at gunpoint on Tuesday, forcing them to remain outside in cold winter conditions while the army carried out “security checks”.

Around 800 notoriously hardline Israeli settlers live in Hebron’s Old City, under the protection of the Israeli military, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

Settlers from Hebron are known to be especially aggressive, yet act with almost total impunity while under the protection of Israeli forces, who are also complicit in violence against Palestinians.

Israel seized control of the West Bank and east Jerusalem in a 1967 war. Around 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements there considered illegal by the international community.

(Al-Araby AL-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

