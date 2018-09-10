Israeli Forces Raid Hebron School, Injure Students (VIDEO)

September 10, 2018 admin Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers regularly raid schools in Hebron (Al-Khalil). (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Several Palestinian students suffered from tear-gas inhalation after Israeli forces raided their school on Monday in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to local sources, Israeli forces raided the Hebron all boys school and showered the building with tear-gas bombs and stun grenades, causing several students to suffer from tear-gas inhalation.

Sources added that the attack caused panic among the students and disrupted classes.

Sources mentioned that Israeli forces also detained the principal of the school, Adnan Daana, for unknown reasons.

The Palestinian Ministry of education released its annual report for 2017 documenting the Israeli government’s violations against Palestinian education, saying that 80,279 Palestinian children and 4,929 teachers and staff were “attacked” by Israeli settlers or soldiers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.