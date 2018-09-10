Israeli Forces Raid Hebron School, Injure Students (VIDEO)

Several Palestinian students suffered from tear-gas inhalation after Israeli forces raided their school on Monday in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to local sources, Israeli forces raided the Hebron all boys school and showered the building with tear-gas bombs and stun grenades, causing several students to suffer from tear-gas inhalation.

Israel occupation forces stormed the Hebron elementary school on Monday morning and attacked at teachers, before Israel soldiers fired tear gas at the students.

According to the teacher at the elementary Hebron school, Hani al-Hadush, that about 30 students were suffocated . pic.twitter.com/o2MtPXRuGy — Olly (@ReviloGaza) September 10, 2018

Sources added that the attack caused panic among the students and disrupted classes.

Sources mentioned that Israeli forces also detained the principal of the school, Adnan Daana, for unknown reasons.

The Palestinian Ministry of education released its annual report for 2017 documenting the Israeli government’s violations against Palestinian education, saying that 80,279 Palestinian children and 4,929 teachers and staff were “attacked” by Israeli settlers or soldiers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)