Israeli Forces Raid Home of Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem

Staff members from the Israeli Civil Administration raided the home of the Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, in the Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday.

Local witnesses told Ma’an that the Israeli Civil Administration staff was escorted by Israeli police forces into the Silwan neighborhood and raided Ghaith’s home.

The Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, was detained after Israeli forces raided his home in Silwan. His detention, along with the detention of a number of other Palestinians appears to be https://t.co/XyKTJ7pZlA pic.twitter.com/ITWHxLdaxt — Sabeel Jerusalem (@SabeelJerusalem) December 5, 2018

The staff members took photographs and measurements of the home, in addition to photographing and measuring other homes, which belong to Ghaith’s siblings.

Sources pointed out that there was no reason provided for the raid.

#FreeAdnanGhaith : "This is the Palestinian Governor of occupied Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith he was kidnapped by Zionist occupation forces last Monday at dawn from his home, it's the the 3rd time in less than two months, … " Source: https://t.co/slX1efuzFT pic.twitter.com/7PSRsOJZim — Québec – Palestine (@QCpal) November 27, 2018

This comes after Ghaith was released from Israeli detention and banned entry for six consecutive months to the occupied West Bank.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)