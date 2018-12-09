Israeli Forces Raid Home of Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem

December 9, 2018
Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem's Palestinian governor. (Photo: via MEMO)

Staff members from the Israeli Civil Administration raided the home of the Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, in the Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday.

Local witnesses told Ma’an that the Israeli Civil Administration staff was escorted by Israeli police forces into the Silwan neighborhood and raided Ghaith’s home.

The staff members took photographs and measurements of the home, in addition to photographing and measuring other homes, which belong to Ghaith’s siblings.

Sources pointed out that there was no reason provided for the raid.

This comes after Ghaith was released from Israeli detention and banned entry for six consecutive months to the occupied West Bank.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

