Israeli Forces Raid Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

The Makassed Hospital, the largest in the city of Jerusalem, invited Palestinian Minister of Health, Jawad Awwad, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs in the Palestinian Authority (PA), Adnan Husseini, and Jerusalem governor, Adnan Ghaith, along with other Palestinian officials and guests to attend the celebratory event.

Israeli police forces raided the Makassed Hospital Events Hall in occupied East Jerusalem, on Monday, and prevented the administration from holding an event marking 50 years for its establishment.

The event also included the inauguration of new hospital wards.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli police forces raided the events hall before the start of the celebration and hung a notice on the door ordering the closure of the hall, in addition to banning any activity to be held under the pretext that the event was held “under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.”

Israeli occupation forces raid Al-Makassed Hospital Jerusalem – Israeli occupation forces raid Al-Makassed Hospital event celebrating 50 years of Excellence. Heavily armed soldiers beat doctors and broke equipment, and emptied the hall of all attendees.

Despite the notice, the hospital’s administration along with the guests decided to hold the celebration outdoors.

As a result, a large number of Israeli forces raided the events hall again and forced all guests to evacuate the area, during which soldiers used force against the guests and assaulted several of them.

Additionally, two Palestinians were detained. They were identified as Said Rakan and a local activist, Ahed al-Rasheq.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)