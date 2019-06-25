Israeli Forces Raid School, Seize Construction Equipment near Jenin

Israeli forces seized construction equipment and an agricultural tractor from inside ‘al-Tahadi 17’ school in the village of Thahr al-Maleh, to the southwest of the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, said a local official.

Omar al-Khatib, head of Thahr al-Maleh village council, told WAFA Israeli forces, accompanied by staff from the Israeli planning and building committee, stormed the village of Thahr al-Maleh, and raided al-‘Tahadi 17’ school, where a new project for the construction of new health units and a fence for the school was underway.

Israeli settler colonialism has no space or patience for educated Palestinians, who know and fight for their rights and freedom, thus the constant targeting of Palestinian students, universities and schools | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/TWReaIxUbR pic.twitter.com/Nk0YBPGbYF — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 20, 2019

Forces reportedly seized the tractor and construction equipment, including bricks, sand, cement, and twisted wires, from inside the school to prevent the completion of the project, citing unpermitted construction as a pretext.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)