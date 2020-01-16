Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Town

Israeli forces raided today the town of Beit Ummar, in Southern West Bank, prompting clashes with local residents, according to activist Mohammad Awad.

Dozens of Palestinian citizens choked on tear gas on Tuesday evening when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked a mosque and several houses in Beit Ummar town north of al-Khalil.#gazaunderattack #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/HVCC1L99b6 — Asad Shafiq 🇵🇰 (@asadshafiq097) January 15, 2020

Awad told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the southern neighborhoods of Beit Ummar, located on the main road between Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem, and fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at local residents who confronted them.

Several people suffocated from inhaling teargas said and were treated at the spot, according to Awad.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)