Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Town

January 16, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli forces storm the town of Beit Ummar, in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces raided today the town of Beit Ummar, in Southern West Bank, prompting clashes with local residents, according to activist Mohammad Awad.

Awad told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the southern neighborhoods of Beit Ummar, located on the main road between Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem, and fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at local residents who confronted them.

Several people suffocated from inhaling teargas said and were treated at the spot, according to Awad.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

